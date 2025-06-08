Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$3,379,960.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$3,379,960.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$161.60 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$86.66 and a one year high of C$175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$158.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$140.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 76.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

