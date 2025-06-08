Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$3,379,960.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$3,379,960.00.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$161.60 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$86.66 and a one year high of C$175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$158.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$140.31.
Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 76.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
