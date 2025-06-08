Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) COO Sells 88,627 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 88,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $8,695,194.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 724,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,056,854.27. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Gajendra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $16,211,250.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,337 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $8,281,525.79.

On Thursday, May 8th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $11,840,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,297,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,780,000 after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,741 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,644,000 after acquiring an additional 792,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

