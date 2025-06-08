Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI.A) Director Sells $10,442,600.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,458,696.92. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alan Schriesheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of HEICO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00.

HEICO Stock Up 0.3%

HEI.A stock opened at $237.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.09. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $171.42 and a 1 year high of $238.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI.A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

