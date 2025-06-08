Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $26,118,876.36 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marianna Tessel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $4,431,960.05.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6%

INTU stock opened at $771.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $646.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.21. The company has a market cap of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $773.45.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 target price (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,278,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Intuit by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

