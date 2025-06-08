Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Sells $133,400,000.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $133,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Klaviyo Stock Up 0.3%
KVYO stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.22 and a beta of 1.44.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.79 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Klaviyo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $4,124,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $12,781,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,197,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
Featured Articles
