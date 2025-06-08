Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Sells $133,400,000.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $133,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Klaviyo Stock Up 0.3%

KVYO stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.79 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KVYO shares. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Klaviyo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $4,124,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $12,781,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,197,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.