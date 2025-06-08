Insurance Stocks To Research – June 6th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded insurance companies that underwrite risk by selling policies (life, health, property/casualty, etc.), collecting premiums and investing the resulting “float.” Their performance depends on the balance between underwriting profits (premiums minus claims and expenses) and investment income, and is sensitive to factors such as catastrophe losses, regulatory changes and interest‐rate movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $16.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.62. The company had a trading volume of 127,284,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,418,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $971.51 billion, a PE ratio of 147.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.44 on Friday, hitting $302.28. 8,526,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,657. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.52.

