Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,601,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 108,274 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,535.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,037,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 997,736 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 244,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

