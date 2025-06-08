Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 8.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 5,083,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 16,134,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iris Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

