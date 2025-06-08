iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 429.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 133,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.07. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.