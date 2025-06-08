iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15,566.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after acquiring an additional 249,351 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 165,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

