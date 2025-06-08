iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6%

IWO stock opened at $280.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.19 and a 12-month high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

