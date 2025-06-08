iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

IYK opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

