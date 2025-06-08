iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Position Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 104,633.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

