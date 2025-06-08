ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Up 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shot up 12.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.93). 14,750,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 4,625,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

