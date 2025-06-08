Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 68,315 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 68,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.25, for a total value of $12,245,463.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,451,259. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1%

ICE opened at $178.70 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

