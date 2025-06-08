John B. Hess Sells 225,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Hess sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $29,965,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,679 shares in the company, valued at $264,319,549.22. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $135.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hess by 106.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Hess by 367.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.