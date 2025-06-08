KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of KBR worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 43,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in KBR by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $53.50 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

