Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 130,125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,066,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.0% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,503.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

