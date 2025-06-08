Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,299,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after purchasing an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.47.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.15.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

