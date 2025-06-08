Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Match Group were worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after purchasing an additional 69,947 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 733,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 439,432 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Match Group Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

