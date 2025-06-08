Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Materion by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,838,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,789,000 after buying an additional 257,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $10,399,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $5,037,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Materion by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,099.20. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 275.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

