Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,649 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

