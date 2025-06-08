Maximilian Viessmann Sells 4,267,425 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

