McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105,320.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 509,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

