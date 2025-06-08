Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,552 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

IQVIA stock opened at $152.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

