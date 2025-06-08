Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,388 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 181.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,959 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SEA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.15.

SE opened at $165.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.73 and a beta of 1.64. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

