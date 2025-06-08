Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 799 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 104,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,266,000 after purchasing an additional 373,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,748. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.50.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $490.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.01 and its 200-day moving average is $441.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

