Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,005 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 222.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of OSK stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Truist Financial raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

