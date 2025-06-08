Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,405 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,302,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,183,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,615 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

