Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 12,491 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 204.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

