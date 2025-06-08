Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 6,427 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,555,000 after purchasing an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.23 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.