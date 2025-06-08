Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,128 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.9%

BATS:IFRA opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

