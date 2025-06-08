Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,164,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 100,405.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 361,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 236,616.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. Scotiabank began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $127.48 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $102.44 and a 52-week high of $129.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

