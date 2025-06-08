Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.