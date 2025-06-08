Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 266.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Exelon Profile



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

