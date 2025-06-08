Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 109.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.80.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $384.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

