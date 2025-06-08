Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,549,000 after buying an additional 78,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,295,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $109.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $115.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

