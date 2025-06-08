Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE ED opened at $101.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

