Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 154.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 693,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,034,059. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 967,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,520,732. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.