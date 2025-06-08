Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 139.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after buying an additional 390,024 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 229,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,001,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after buying an additional 132,735 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $112.32 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $108.22. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.