Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.06.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.29. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $129,646.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,715.72. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,913. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

