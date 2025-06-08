Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.