Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIE. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SEIE opened at $28.93 on Friday. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $624.89 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

SEI Select International Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

