Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 15,966 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 150.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.74%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

