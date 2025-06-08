Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,230 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.1%

Ross Stores stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $672,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,190.20. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,760,529.79. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

