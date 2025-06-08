Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 230 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3,600.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 82,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,466.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,383.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,337.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,713 shares of company stock valued at $154,267,457 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

