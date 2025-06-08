Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $493.22 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569.75 and its 200 day moving average is $657.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.