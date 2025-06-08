Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 212.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,255 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,851 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 3.0%

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,456 shares of company stock worth $4,464,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

