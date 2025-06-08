Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

NYSE SAP opened at $309.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $380.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.22. SAP SE has a one year low of $186.40 and a one year high of $311.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

