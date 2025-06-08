Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 6,015 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.